Womble Bond Adds Bracewell IP Pro In Houston

Law360 (August 6, 2019, 7:54 PM EDT) -- Womble Bond Dickinson has added an intellectual property partner from Bracewell LLP to its Houston office, expanding its offering for life sciences and energy clients. Karthika Perumal told Law360 she helps clients with everything from obtaining and protecting patents, trademarks and copyrights, through transactions and agreements for commercialization, joint ventures, supply and distribution. She was particularly drawn to Womble Bond for the breadth of services it provides, and its partners' focus on the intersection of health and technology, "which is where I see my own practice group going," she said. "I'm very excited to be part of this innovative team," Perumal...

