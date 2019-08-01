Key Fair Lending Insights From DOJ 'Redlining' Deal

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 1:11 PM EDT) -- Last month, the U.S. Department of Justice settled redlining claims[1] against First Merchants Bank, an Indiana-based bank regulated by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The First Merchants settlement[2] is the first redlining matter initiated[3] and settled under the Trump administration, and it contains useful insights for institutions seeking to evaluate their own redlining risk. This article summarizes the case and the key compliance takeaways. Background and Allegations Investigation Was DOJ-Initiated Although many DOJ fair lending investigations arise out of referrals from a prudential regulator or the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau,[4] the First Merchants settlement documents do not mention an underlying regulatory...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS