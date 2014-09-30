PG&E Almost Free From SF Bay Waste Suit After $4.9M Deal

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 7:13 PM EDT) -- A San Francisco resident suing PG&E over decades-old dirty gas plants can continue to press claims tied to land pollution even though his water pollution claims settled last year, but in making that decision a California federal judge wondered whether doing so would be "worth it." In an order entered Friday, U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick said Dan Clarke is within his rights to amend his complaint in order to include claims for terrestrial pollution under the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act. "That said, I wonder if amendment is worth it," Judge Orrick said. Clarke's suit, filed in 2015, alleged wide-ranging...

