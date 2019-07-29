Fla. High Court Won't Hear Case On Benefit Assignments

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 9:13 PM EDT) -- The Florida Supreme Court opted Monday to not take up a case over an Ark Royal Insurance Co. homeowners insurance policy provision limiting the assignment of benefits to third parties, citing a newly enacted law in the state that reforms the practice and makes the case moot. The state’s highest court had previously accepted jurisdiction in the appeal by contractor Restoration 1 of Port St. Lucie of an intermediate appeals court ruling in the insurer’s favor, but the court reversed course after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law that changed the assignment of benefits process. “Because we conclude that...

