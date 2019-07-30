Fate Of CVS-Aetna Deal In The Hands Of Judge

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 11:51 AM EDT) -- CVS’s planned $69 billion purchase of Aetna hangs in the balance following a series of extraordinary court hearings pitting the companies, and the Justice Department, against a combative federal judge and several interest groups opposed to the deal. As U.S. District Judge Richard Leon mulls a government settlement that would clear the transaction, Law360 takes a look at the possible outcomes of a ruling that could test the boundaries of federal judges’ authority to reject merger settlements and, no matter how the judge rules, could lead other judges to be more aggressive when conducting judicial merger reviews that many merging parties...

