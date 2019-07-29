Unregistered Trader Pays $200K To Settle CFTC Case

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 6:17 PM EDT) -- The operator of Binary International has agreed to pay $200,000 to resolve the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's allegations that he executed orders for binary options trading despite not having registered with the commission. The CFTC said Curtis Dalton has agreed to pay a civil monetary penalty for running Binary International and soliciting roughly $1.5 million in business from U.S. and overseas residents from October 2013 to roughly May 2016. The CFTC said Dalton was not registered to execute the transactions, which included the sale of put or call options through a trading platform operated by an unregistered British Virgin Islands...

