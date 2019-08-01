Davis & Gilbert Lands VC, Fintech Pro From Hand Baldachin

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 7:02 PM EDT) -- Davis & Gilbert has snagged an attorney from Hand Baldachin with experience advising on venture capital financing transactions in the fintech and blockchain industries, among others. Davis & Gilbert LLP announced July 29 that Justin R. Pollak has joined the firm's corporate practice as a partner in the firm’s New York office after spending five years at Hand Baldachin & Associates LLP, where he made partner in January 2018. Pollak’s work centers around seed and venture capital financing, in addition to guiding emerging companies in various stages of the investment life cycle. Pollak has advised on transactions involving fintech, blockchain, fashion, social...

