Trump's Pick For EEOC GC Teed Up For Senate Vote

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 8:17 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission moved one step closer to filling its long-vacant general counsel position Thursday when the Senate labor committee approved the nomination of Virginia employment attorney Sharon Fast Gustafson, setting the stage for a full Senate vote. The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee voted 13-10 to send Gustafson’s nomination to the floor almost a year and a half after President Donald Trump tapped her to be his top job discrimination attorney, according to a committee representative. The committee also voted unanimously Tuesday to advance the Obama administration EEOC appointee Charlotte Burrows, a Democrat, to a...

