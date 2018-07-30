State Farm Keeps Win Against Policyholders Who Lost Home

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 10:55 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit ruled Monday that State Farm can keep a trial win over insurance coverage for a house fire, saying a jury was within its rights to take a suspicious view of losses reported by a Minnesota family. A federal jury in Minneapolis found in January 2018 that homeowners Todd and Michele Borchardt had overreported their losses in a 2014 fire in a way that would be "material" to their insurer, State Farm. That materiality finding was within bounds, the appeals court said. "There was ample evidence for a reasonable jury to find that the Borchardts' misrepresentations were material —...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS