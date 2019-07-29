Teva, Endo Curb Pay-For-Delay Pacts In $70M Deal With Calif.

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 3:53 PM EDT) -- Teva, Endo and a Japanese drugmaker will pay $70 million and put off inking pay-for-delay deals to end allegations that they illegally delayed cheaper alternatives to the narcolepsy drug Provigil and the pain treatment Lidoderm, California’s attorney general said Monday. In addition to $70 million in total payments, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Endo Pharmaceuticals and Teikoku Pharma agreed to injunctions under which they will not enter into pay-for-day deals for years, according to California Attorney General Xavier Becerra. Becerra said the injunctions are the first of their kind, making California the first state to prevent future “backdoor deals” that drive up the price...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS