CIT Sustains Tariffs On Russian Cold-Rolled Steel

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 9:15 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade on Monday upheld a set of tariffs on cold-rolled steel from Russia after the U.S. Department of Commerce was ordered to further explain how it had arrived at its decisions in calculating the duties. Following his order to Commerce to back its countervailing duties on the Russian steel in a case that “calls for diagramming on a blackboard with multicolored chalk,” Judge Gary S. Katzmann affirmed a de minimis rate for PAO Severstal and a 6.5% rate for Novolipetsk Steel Public Joint Stock Co., both exporters of Russian cold-rolled steel flat products. Notably, the judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS