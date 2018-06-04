Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

9th Circ. Sides With Whole Foods, Ends 'Eatright' TM Suit

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 7:53 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Monday refused to vacate a finding that a small company waited too long to sue Whole Foods over its "eatright" trademark, ruling that even if Eat Right Foods genuinely delayed litigation to try to settle, those attempts "were unreasonable."

Eat Right Foods Ltd. claimed the grocery store chain infringed its trademark with a campaign called "Eat Right America," which Whole Foods Market Services Inc. had launched in 2009. But though the smaller company knew about the alleged infringement by early 2010, it didn't file suit until 2013, a three-judge panel noted Monday.

By then, Eat Right Foods'...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - 9th Circuit

Nature of Suit

3840 Trademark

Date Filed

June 4, 2018

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies