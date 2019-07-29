AXA Drops $754M On Stakes In 2 Paris Retail Properties

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 6:06 PM EDT) -- AXA Investment Managers is buying stakes in a pair of Paris retail properties for a combined €676 million ($753.6 million), according to an announcement from the asset management shop on Monday. The company is paying Hammerson PLC €473 million for a 75% stake in Italie Deux and is buying a 50% stake in a mixed-use complex that includes Passage du Havre, which is also a retail property. Eurocommercial Properties is selling the stake in the latter property. AXA is based in the western Paris suburb of Puteaux. “These transactions provide us with an almost unique opportunity to secure access to two...

