3 Firms Steer $2.7B EQT, CPPIB Deal For Bain Health Pay Biz

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 5:23 PM EDT) -- An EQT fund and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board on Monday said they will pay $2.7 billion to take a majority stake in health care payments platform Waystar from Bain Capital Private Equity in a deal steered by Simpson Thacher, Weil, and Ropes & Gray. EQT VIII Fund and CPPIB said the deal for Waystar adds a system designed to improve payment processes and reduce administrative burdens and costs for health care providers to their portfolios. The company's cloud-based system is used by more than 450,000 providers, from large hospital systems to physicians offices, EQT and CPPIB said. "Waystar's mission...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS