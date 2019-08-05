A Road Map For A Cryptocurrency Crackdown: Part 3

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 3:59 PM EDT) -- Don’t get me wrong, the blockchain technology on which cryptocurrencies are based may turn out to be the most exciting, disruptive, transformative and efficiency-enhancing breakthrough since sliced bread. But aside from complex issues of privacy, security, ethics and simple practicality, blockchain technology remains embryonic, has yet to be proven, and happens to reside amid an economic ecosystem rife with fraud, deceit, dishonesty and thievery. This is probably what prompted President Donald Trump’s July 12 anti-crypto tweet storm, in which he derided cryptocurrency in characteristically unapologetic terms. Trump noticed that bitcoin, arguably blockchain's most celebrated accomplishment, derives much of its value —...

