AIG May Need To Pay $6M Over Client's Bad-Faith Suit

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 9:08 PM EDT) -- AIG may be on the hook for a $6 million claim for coverage brought by The Medical Protective Co. of Fort Wayne, Indiana stemming from a wrongful death suit, a federal judge determined Monday in her order sending the case to trial. MedPro alleged that AIG Specialty Insurance Co. breached its policy when it refused to cover MedPro's extra-contractual liability and eventual settlement of a bad-faith claim brought by the family of Vicki Bramlett, who died after a routine hysterectomy in 2002. An Indiana federal court ruled in March 2018 that allegations of a wrongful act were enough to trigger a policy...

