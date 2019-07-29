Fired Va. Magistrate Claims Rampant Boozing, Harassment

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 10:56 PM EDT) -- A former magistrate in Virginia Beach filed a federal lawsuit on Saturday claiming she was fired for speaking out about frequent excessive alcohol consumption and sexual harassment by her colleagues that she says culminated in a drunken, physical attack on her by one of her co-workers. Former magistrate Karly Cahill says she was repeatedly subjected to sexually inappropriate comments in the workplace. One magistrate repeatedly told her that he "liked her butt," and another suggested she should be "demonstrating dildos" instead of working in the court system, Cahill claims in the suit. But the fired judicial officer says the harassment got...

