Car-Sharing Apps Face Tough Regulatory Road

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 7:34 PM EDT) -- The growth of car-sharing apps allowing owners to rent out their personal vehicles has roiled cities, airports and rental car companies that claim the new tech-based companies are exploiting gaps in regulation and need to be reined in by stiffer rules. Turo, Getaround, Maven and other so-called peer-to-peer car-sharing apps are caught up in an escalating turf war with airport authorities in cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles, Boston and Tampa, Florida, as well as rental car giants like Enterprise Holdings Inc. — which owns the Alamo, Enterprise, National and other rental car brands. The issue is whether the apps should...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS