Union Wants Rehearing Over Pa. Referees' Contractor Status

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 3:57 PM EDT) -- A union aiming to represent lacrosse referees with the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association argued Monday that a D.C. Circuit panel failed to give due deference to the National Labor Relations Board when it upended the board's ruling that the workers were not independent contractors. The Office and Professional Employees International Union said in a brief that the case should be reheard with proper consideration given to U.S. Supreme Court precedent requiring NLRB rulings to be upheld when the board used its discretion in picking one of two "fairly conflicting views." "Application of this test to the findings made by the board...

