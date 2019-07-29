WTO Decisions In US-India Chicken Fight Expected This Year

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 6:15 PM EDT) -- World Trade Organization arbitrators are slated to render a decision in the U.S. case against Indian poultry restrictions this year and may also authorize the U.S. to impose up to $450 million in annual tariffs against New Delhi, according to a pair of WTO filings published Monday. India claims that it has fully opened its market to U.S. chicken after earlier WTO rulings struck down their restrictions, a claim that the U.S. has challenged. The panel overseeing that challenge told the governments on Monday that it will issue a decision on India’s compliance by the end of the year. That same...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS