Hospitals, Insurers Lash Trump's Price-Transparency Demand

Law360 (July 29, 2019, 10:24 PM EDT) -- Hospital and health insurance lobbies quickly laid siege to the Trump administration’s demand on Monday for consumer-friendly disclosure of prices charged by hospitals for hundreds of services, predicting that it will prove unhelpful and even counterproductive. The hostility emerged within hours of a proposed rule in which the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services — in response to a recent executive order — said it will require virtually all hospitals to publicize insurer-specific prices for 300 “shoppable services” covering a wide range of health care tests and treatments. “Patients have the right to know the price of health care services so...

