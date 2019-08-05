Judging A Book: Castillo Reviews 'Raising The Bar'

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 5:36 PM EDT) -- This article is part of an Expert Analysis series of book reviews from judges. Judge Rubén Castillo Forty years ago, I joined a large law firm in Chicago in the hopes of creating a pathway to bring diversity to our legal profession. My own path took me to a federal district court judgeship after serving as a BigLaw associate at Jenner & Block LLP and partner at Kirkland & Ellis LLP. But four decades later, this BigLaw diversity pathway needs constant vigilance and maintenance if it is to lead our profession to the desired land of cherished equality. The timely book,...

