Ex-IT Firm CEO To Pay $2.9M SEC Judgment In Fraud Case

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 5:54 PM EDT) -- The former CEO of bankrupt IT company Quadrant 4 System Corp. has agreed to pay $2.9 million to resolve the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's suit alleging he embezzled millions out of the company and filed false financial statements to cover it up.

An Illinois federal judge on Monday signed off on an agreement between the SEC and Nandu Thondavadi in which he'll pay $2,641,082 for ill-gotten gains and $267,892 in prejudgment interest for violating securities laws while CEO of Quadrant 4 System Corp., known as QFOR.

The judgment resolves the SEC's suit against Thondavadi for conspiring with the then-chief financial...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Illinois Northern

Nature of Suit

850(Securities/Commodities)

Judge

Date Filed

June 29, 2017

Law Firms

Government Agencies