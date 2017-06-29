Ex-IT Firm CEO To Pay $2.9M SEC Judgment In Fraud Case

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 5:54 PM EDT) -- The former CEO of bankrupt IT company Quadrant 4 System Corp. has agreed to pay $2.9 million to resolve the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's suit alleging he embezzled millions out of the company and filed false financial statements to cover it up. An Illinois federal judge on Monday signed off on an agreement between the SEC and Nandu Thondavadi in which he'll pay $2,641,082 for ill-gotten gains and $267,892 in prejudgment interest for violating securities laws while CEO of Quadrant 4 System Corp., known as QFOR. The judgment resolves the SEC's suit against Thondavadi for conspiring with the then-chief financial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS