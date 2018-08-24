US Soccer Chief, Team Clash Over Pay Numbers

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT) -- Amid ongoing litigation about the gap in pay between the men's and women's national soccer teams, the women's team claims the president of the U.S. Soccer Federation lied when he said that from 2010 to 2018 the women were paid more than the men. In an open letter released Monday, U.S. Soccer President Carlos Cordeiro said that despite the differences in pay structures between the teams, U.S. Soccer has always strived for equality and fairness in pay between the women and the men. "U.S. Soccer believes that all female athletes deserve fair and equitable pay, and we strive to meet this...

