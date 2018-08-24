Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

US Soccer Chief, Team Clash Over Pay Numbers

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT) -- Amid ongoing litigation about the gap in pay between the men's and women's national soccer teams, the women's team claims the president of the U.S. Soccer Federation lied when he said that from 2010 to 2018 the women were paid more than the men.

In an open letter released Monday, U.S. Soccer President Carlos Cordeiro said that despite the differences in pay structures between the teams, U.S. Soccer has always strived for equality and fairness in pay between the women and the men.

"U.S. Soccer believes that all female athletes deserve fair and equitable pay, and we strive to meet this...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Civil Rights: Jobs

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

August 24, 2018

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

California Central

Nature of Suit

Labor: Fair Standards

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

March 8, 2019

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies