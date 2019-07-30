FCA To Oversee Securitization Rules After No-Deal Brexit

Law360, London (July 30, 2019, 6:37 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority said Tuesday it will take over responsibility from Europe's markets watchdog for overseeing which U.K. products gain preferential capital treatment under Britain's own securitization rules if Britain crashes out of the European Union without a deal or transition period. The City watchdog said it will take charge of policing which securitizations can be categorized as "simple, transparent and standardized," or STS, if there is a no-deal Brexit under the new prime minister and Britain implements its own version of the EU's securitization rules. The FCA will take over responsibility of maintaining a list of securitizations that qualify...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS