Dubai Watchdog Fines Abraaj $315M For Deceiving Clients

Law360, London (July 30, 2019, 8:09 PM BST) -- The Dubai Financial Services Authority slapped a $315 million fine on two Abraaj Group companies Tuesday — the largest penalty it’s ever imposed — saying the defunct private equity firm misused investors’ money and then tried to cover it up. The bulk of the fines, $299.3 million, was imposed on Abraaj Investment Management Ltd., a Cayman Islands company now in provisional liquidation amid a U.S. criminal probe that has led to charges against six executives and a U.K. extradition battle. Abraaj’s management "rode roughshod over their compliance function and the misconduct and deceit were pervasive and persistent,” Bryan Stirewalt, the DFSA’s...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS