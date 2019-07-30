PE Shop Collects $4.3B For Health Care, Tech Investments

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 1:56 PM EDT) -- Welsh Carson Anderson & Stowe said Tuesday it has clinched its latest private equity fund after securing $4.3 billion from limited partners, with plans to focus on investments in health care and technology. The fund, billed as WCAS XIII LP, was oversubscribed and blasted past its $3.5 billion target before closing at the hard cap, according to a statement. The general partner itself contributed about $300 million, and newcomers to WCAS poured in more than $700 million. More than 95% of investors that participated in previous WCAS investment vehicles contributed to the new fund. "As the firm celebrates its 40-year anniversary,...

