PE Firm GTCR Doubles Broadband Footprint With 2 New Buys

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 8:23 PM EDT) -- GTCR LLC has hatched deals to snap up two broadband companies with strong rural platforms, allowing the private equity firm to shore up its presence across 10 states, it said Tuesday. The deals will see the firm take control of Vyve Broadband and the internet operations of Eagle Communications Inc., less than a year after GTCR first entered the broadband game with its purchase of Northland Communications. The buyouts will be processed through the firm's management partner, Mega Broadband Investments, according to the company. MBI was born out of a partnership between the private equity firm and cable executive Phil Spencer...

