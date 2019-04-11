La. Appraisers Board Gets FTC Proceeding Paused

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 5:21 PM EDT) -- The Louisiana Real Estate Appraisers Board has won its bid in Louisiana federal court to pause an in-house antitrust enforcement case by the Federal Trade Commission over the board’s rules governing fees it charges appraisal management companies. U.S. District Judge Brian A. Jackson on Monday granted the board’s motion to stay the enforcement action until the court completes a review of the merits of the FTC’s order last year that found the board was not entitled to state-action immunity, which shields certain state-directed activity from antitrust scrutiny. The in-house trial was slated to begin in September. But the board, which is seeking...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS