Little Caesars Ducks Ex-Manager's No-Poach Suit

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 6:45 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge has tossed a former Little Caesars manager's suit alleging that the pizza chain's franchise agreements violate antitrust law, after refusing to apply a strict legal standard to provisions preventing the chain's franchisees from hiring each other's workers. On Monday, U.S. District Judge David M. Lawson granted a dismissal bid from Little Caesar Enterprises Inc., finding that the worker had not shown the no-poach provisions should be considered automatically illegal, or per se violations — a tough standard the judge said applies only in narrow circumstances. "[T]he complaint does not anywhere allege that the defendants, or their franchisees,...

