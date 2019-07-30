Workplace Safety’s Little-Known Hammer: The Clean Air Act

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 12:51 PM EDT) -- Although workplace safety professionals are generally familiar with the requirements imposed by the Occupational Safety and Health Act, fewer are aware of analogous requirements under the Clean Air Act. But failing to understand the interface between these programs can be costly; as discussed below, these requirements have generated significant penalties for noncompliance over the last few years. Since 2017, the Trump administration’s U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has cited these provisions in some of its largest enforcement actions, some requiring millions — in one case, hundreds of millions — of dollars in penalties and required plant upgrades. Although the Trump administration has...

