Chicago Area Ex-Teamsters Head Admits Extortion Scheme

Law360, Chicago (July 30, 2019, 5:01 PM EDT) -- A former Teamsters regional leader admitted Tuesday in Illinois federal court that he extorted a business for at least $325,000 through threats of work stoppages and filing false labor and tax documents. John T. Coli, 59, pled guilty to one count of receiving a prohibited payment as a union officer and one count of making a false income tax return before U.S. District Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer. Coli has also agreed to pay $105,000 to the U.S. government and $12,500 to the state in restitution, which represents the tax loss federal prosecutors allege he caused in fiscal years 2014-2016, according to his...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS