Senate Parental Leave Plan Would Accelerate Child Tax Credit

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 6:48 PM EDT) -- New parents would be allowed an advance of up to $5,000 in child tax credits to help defray the costs of taking parental leave under a bipartisan proposal unveiled Tuesday in the U.S. Senate. The proposal, sponsored by Sens. Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., would allow parents to claim an initial $5,000 child tax credit upon the birth of a child or adopting a child younger than 6, and a $1,500 credit over the following 10 years, reduced from the usual $2,000, to help pay for parental leave or for initial child care expenses. Existing parental leave options are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS