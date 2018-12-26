Fed. Circ. Nixes Checking Patent, Undoing $4M US Bank Loss

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 9:55 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday freed U.S. Bank from a $4.2 million infringement judgment, concluding that the Solutran Inc. checking systems patent it infringed is invalid under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice decision. The panel rejected decisions by a Minnesota federal judge and jury that the patent holds up under Section 101 of the Patent Act, saying it's directed to the abstract idea of "crediting a merchant's account as early as possible while electronically processing a check." The Federal Circuit reversed the judgment from Minnesota, which had been handed down following a $3.3 million jury verdict in favor of Solutran. After a...

