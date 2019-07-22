AT&T Looks To Pull Plug On FPL's $20M Utility Pole Rent Suit

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 4:45 PM EDT) -- AT&T Florida urged a federal court Monday to toss a $20 million lawsuit from Florida Power & Light Co. over allegedly unpaid utility pole rental fees or to pause the case until the Federal Communications Commission has ruled on AT&T's claim that the charged rates were unlawful. BellSouth Telecommunications LLC, which does business as AT&T Florida, argued in its motion filed in West Palm Beach that the case should be dismissed because it already paid the nearly $20 million the utility says it is owed for use of its utility poles and because FPL failed to first submit part of the...

