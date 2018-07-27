Uzbekistan Can't Get Suit Over $13M Arbitral Award Nixed

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 5:02 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge ruled Tuesday that Uzbekistan has no sovereign immunity in litigation filed by a Guernsey-based arbitration funder to enforce a $13 million arbitral award, though he ordered further discussion on whether the Central Asian nation was properly served. U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg rejected in part Uzbekistan's bid to toss the suit, which was filed by Gretton Ltd. The firm is the assignee of the award that had been issued to Oxus Gold PLC, a defunct precious metals mining company, following a gold and silver mining and tax dispute with Uzbekistan. The country had argued that an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS