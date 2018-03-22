Binary Options Boss Defends Lying To Clients In $145M Fraud

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 9:32 PM EDT) -- An Israeli binary options executive on trial for her alleged role in a $145 million investment scam took the stand Tuesday to tell a Maryland federal jury that she may have lied to clients about her name and her experience in financial markets, but she never misled investors about the financial product. Lee Elbaz, a 38-year-old Israeli national, faces charges that she tricked investors into plugging millions into binary options — a type of investment that can function as a bet on the price of stocks — during the two years she spent rising the ranks of sales and marketing company Yukom...

