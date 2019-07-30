British Art Broker Gets 4 To 12 Years In Prison For $10M Theft

Law360, New York (July 30, 2019, 4:30 PM EDT) -- A confessed high-dollar art swindler was sentenced in New York state court on Tuesday to at least four years in state prison for stealing at least $10 million from his clients in a scheme involving paintings by Pablo Picasso and Marc Chagall. Justice Ann E. Scherzer sentenced Timothy Sammons to serve four to 12 years in state prison, reasoning that his guilty pleas on six counts of first degree grand larceny and eight counts of second degree grand larceny were "extremely serious," despite the fact that Sammons did not cause physical harm to his victims. Sammons was also sentenced to serve...

