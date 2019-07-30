Chancery Tosses Suit Over JC Penney Pricing Practices

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 7:50 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Chancellor on Monday dismissed a J.C. Penney investor's suit that alleged the retail giant's directors botched their job making sure the company was complying with pricing laws, saying the suit failed to show the directors intentionally steered J.C. Penney wrong. In a memorandum opinion, Chancellor Andre G. Bouchard ruled that Juan C. Rojas' derivative breach of fiduciary duty claims against company directors should not stand because he failed to show they were liable for claims asserted, acted in bad faith or "consciously allowed" J.C. Penney Co. Inc. to violate price comparison advertising laws. "The standard under Delaware law for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS