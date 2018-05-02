Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Chemical Co. Beats Ex-Worker’s Retaliation Suit At 8th Circ.

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 8:57 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Tuesday backed a chemical additive company's victory over a former worker's suit claiming she was wrongly fired for not signing an affidavit backing the company in a separate suit by a fellow ex-worker who claimed she was discriminated against.

A three-judge panel affirmed U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker's 2018 decision handing summary judgment to Norac Inc., which does business as Norac Additives LLC, in Valerie Lacey's retaliation suit brought under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. The panel said that the company submitted internal memos showing it planned to lay Lacey off as part of...

Appellate - 8th Circuit

3442 Jobs

May 2, 2018

