License Suspension Recommended For Atty Larry Klayman

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 10:37 PM EDT) -- A Washington, D.C., attorney disciplinary board has recommended that attorney Larry Klayman's law license be suspended for nearly three years following allegations that he engaged in professional misconduct when he represented a client in 2010. Klayman — an outspoken activist for conservative causes who founded Freedom Watch and Judicial Watch — should be suspended for 33 months after he became emotionally attached to the client and violated eight different rules of professional conduct, according to a report released on July 24 by the District of Columbia Court of Appeals Board on Professional Responsibility. While representing client Elham Sataki in a sexual...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS