Sale Of 'Balanced Water' Biz Left Investor Dry, Suit Says

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 9:39 PM EDT) -- A business that sells “perfectly balanced pH water” went off-kilter in distributing the proceeds of its $525 million acquisition by Keurig Dr. Pepper, a music producer investor told the Delaware Chancery Court on Tuesday. Pop songwriter and producer Jacob Kasher Hindlin accused three Core Nutrition LLC board members, including music producer Dr. Luke, of diverting a “grossly unfair and unreasonable” share of the gains to themselves. Hindlin, who has worked with artists including Maroon 5, Zara Larsson and Charlie Puth, says he was shorted by nearly $2.8 million. “[Core’s board members] acted intentionally, willfully and maliciously to enrich themselves at the expense of...

