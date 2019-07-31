Whistleblower Bill Should Offer More Employee Protections

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 1:12 PM EDT) -- On July 9, 2019, the U.S. House of Representatives passed H.R. 2515[1], also known as the Whistleblower Protection Reform Act of 2019. The WPRA is designed to address a gap in the whistleblower protections afforded under the Dodd–Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010, as interpreted by the U.S. Supreme Court in Digital Realty Trust Inc. v. Somers.[2] Specifically, the Supreme Court in Digital Realty Trust ruled that the anti-retaliation provision of Dodd-Frank does not extend to protect employees who only make reports concerning violations of securities laws internally, as opposed to individuals who made a report to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS