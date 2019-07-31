Ariz. Appeals Court Upholds Doc's Win In Faulty Surgery Suit

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 9:09 PM EDT) -- A woman failed to establish that a doctor's alleged negligence was what caused her spleen to be removed and her liver to be damaged after she was admitted to a hospital complaining of abdominal pain and gallstones, an Arizona state appellate court has determined. The Arizona Court of Appeals on Tuesday affirmed the Maricopa County Superior Court's determination that Rebekah Ann Korak did not introduce sufficient evidence establishing that Daniel J. Para's February 2013 procedure to remove her gallbladder led her to sustain additional injuries that amounted to medical malpractice, according to the three-judge appellate panel's opinion. Korak had argued that had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS