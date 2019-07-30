Lifeline Subscribers Facing Higher Internet Bill, FCC Told

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 8:01 PM EDT) -- If the Federal Communications Commission raises the internet speed that low-income customers must have if they want to receive a subsidy, the result may be that fewer people will be able to afford having internet at all, the NTCA told the agency. The NTCA – the Rural Broadband Association urged the agency on Monday to waive its recent requirement upping the internet speed that consumers must have in order to qualify for the Lifeline Universal Service Fund, which subsidizes the internet bill of certain low-income households. The group said it understood that the agency was trying to ensure that low-income households...

