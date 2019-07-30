Overstock Hit With Claims It Sells Knockoff Eyelash Products

Law360, Boston (July 30, 2019, 6:54 PM EDT) -- Overstock.com Inc. has been illegally selling trademarked eyelash and eyebrow products, sometimes with safety labels removed, according to a suit filed by a cosmetic maker Tuesday in Massachusetts federal court. California-based Lifetech Resources LLC and Rocasuba Inc., its exclusive distributor located on Cape Cod, claim the resale giant has been selling, both directly and through third-party sellers, cosmetic products bearing its registered RapidLash and RapidBrow trademarks as if it were an authorized distributor. Overstock has been told selling knockoffs with Lifetech's trademarks violates the Lanham Act, but has not stopped selling, the suit claims. The products sold by Overstock have also...

