Law360 (August 2, 2019, 7:44 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Senate confirmed 13 district judges the week before heading out of town on recess — that's the highest number of judges approved in that span of time since President Trump was elected, according to the Senate Judiciary Committee. The blazing pace of confirmations pleases conservatives. But it's ringing alarm bells with progressives, and the Alliance for Justice pointed out Friday that by comparison in all of 2015-16, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., only allowed 18 district court judges in total to be confirmed over two years. During Trump's White House tenure, the Senate has confirmed more than 40...

