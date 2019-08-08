How Connected Cars Will Merge With Payment Technology

Law360 (August 8, 2019, 2:52 PM EDT) -- The United Kingdom government recently called for all new electric vehicle rapid charging points to offer pay-as-you-go debit or credit card options by spring 2020. This goal reflects the important role that payment technologies will play as electric and connected cars transform the auto industry.[1] An estimated 125 million connected passenger cars are expected to ship worldwide by 2022, a 270% increase since 2018, according to a Counterpoint Research report.[2] In addition to using connected navigation and entertainment systems, and transmitting safety and performance data to insurance companies and car dealerships, their drivers will want to pay for everything from gas...

