3G Made $1.2B Inside Sale Of Kraft Heinz Stock, Suit Claims

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 10:19 PM EDT) -- A Kraft Heinz Co. investor claimed Tuesday in Delaware Chancery Court that 3G, the food giant’s private equity-backed controlling shareholder, misused inside information to sell $1.2 billion of stock in 2018 before the information was revealed about the deteriorating value of assets. David DeFabiis, derivatively on behalf of Kraft Heinz, accused 3G Capital Inc. and its affiliates of breach of fiduciary duty for insider selling and misappropriation of material, non-public information, claiming that they sold off shares in August despite knowing that the company's value was overstated — an overly sunny forecast that, when revealed in February, caused the stock value...

