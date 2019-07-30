Thai Glycine Targeted With Stiff Anti-Dumping Duties

Law360 (July 30, 2019, 6:55 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce on Tuesday called for duties of up to 227% on imports of the food additive glycine from Thailand after finding that the goods have been unfairly dumped on the U.S. market, but the agency declined to impose duties for illegal subsidization. Commerce's final rulings on Thai glycine closed the book on its sweeping investigation that also resulted in tariffs on glycine from India, Japan and China earlier this year. The agency determined that Thailand's Newtrend Food Ingredient Co. Ltd. was selling its glycine at artificially low prices in the U.S. and teed up a 227.17% anti-dumping...

